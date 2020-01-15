No. 5 Sylvania girls upset No. 4 Plainview in quarterfinal

Makayla Bullock scored a game-high 22 points and the No. 5-ranked Sylvania girls held on to defeat No. 4 Plainview 63-58 in the quarterfinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Kenadie Lee scored 17 points and Leianna Currie added 13 points to help the Rams (9-8) pull off the tournament’s lone upset of the opening round.
The Bears (16-6) trailed 48-38 to start the final period, but used a 4-1 run to cut down the scoring margin.
Payton Blevins made a 3-pointer, Jesi Fairris and Tobi Trotter each made free throws and Trotter added a 3-pointer to pull Plainview within 50-48 with 6:05 remaining.
Ambriel Stopyak collected a loose ball and scored a layup and Bullock made two free throws to extend the Rams’ lead to 58-51 with 2:53 to play.
A foul shot from Lee pushed the lead to eight points with 2:29 remaining, as Sylvania shot 60 percent from the free-throw line in the final 3 minutes to seal the win.
Trotter led Plainview with 16 points, Elaine Puckett scored 15 points and Blevins finished with 12 points.
The Bears took a 29-28 halftime lead after leading by as many as 10 points in the opening period.
Currie converted a three-point play to tie things at 16 with 6:46 left in the first quarter, and the Rams took their first lead at 24-21 after a Bullock foul shot.
The Rams play top-ranked Collinsville in the semifinal round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
