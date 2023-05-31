The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame has awarded four 2023 county high school senior student-athletes with scholarships.
Fyffe’s Sadie Smith, Fort Payne’s Kobe King, Valley Head’s Ethan Smith and Sylvania’s Leianna Currie each received a $1,500 scholarship.
This is the fourth year of the scholarship program, and to date, the HOF has provided $19,800 in scholarships. The program is directed by board member Sharon Jones. Each school in Dekalb County is invited to provide two applicants for the scholarships. There were 20 application submissions this year. The winners were selected by a rotating committee of HOF board members.
HOF sponsors and individual board members are to thank for their contribution to the funding, as well as Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter.
Sadie Smith, Fyffe High School
Smith was a 2023 dual-enrollment graduate of Fyffe High School and Northeast Alabama Community College. At Fyffe, she had a weighted GPA of 4.25 and a 3.80 GPA at NACC. She was active in: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Spanish Club, National Junior and Senior Beta, Student Government Association, Suicide Prevention Organization, Sigma Kappa Delta, Phi Theta Kappa and Mu Alpha Theta. Smith was also a cheerleader and a member of the Fyffe’s track and field team. She plans to major in AAS CIS/cybersecurity.
Kobe King, Fort Payne High School
King was a 2023 graduate of Fort Payne High School with a GPA of 3.4 and ranked ninth academically in his class. He participated in the dual-enrollment program at NACC and was a member of the FPHS football, basketball and track teams. He was a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Counseling Advisory Committee, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa and Key Club. King plans to attend Birmingham-Southern College to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Ethan Smith, Valley Head High School
As a 2023 graduate of Valley Head High School, Smith plans to study HVAC at NACC.
Leianna Currie, Sylvania High School
Currie was a 2023 graduate of Sylvania High School and has been accepted to Jacksonville State University, where she plans to study nursing. Currie also played basketball and softball at Sylvania.
