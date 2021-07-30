All-America Game invites Fort Payne’s McPherson

Following his stellar performances in kicking competitions at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, Fort Payne senior Alex McPherson has been selected to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.
McPherson, who committed to continuing his football career and education at Auburn University in July, was selected to the all-star game featuring the nation’s top high school football players this week.
The 2022 Under Armour All-America Game will be at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., in January.
McPherson is the top-ranked kicking prospect in the country in the Class of 2022 and a five-star recruit by 24/7Sports’ rankings.
On July 6, McPherson announced his commitment to Auburn on his social media accounts. He chose Auburn over other Southeastern Conference teams Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M.
McPherson became Auburn’s fourth commitment during this recruiting cycle and the Tigers’ first commitment since February.
Competing in his final Kohl’s Kicking Camp in May, Alex McPherson put his top-ranked kicking ability on display, notching the win in the kickoff competition, as well as multiple wins in Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge. He made a 65-yard field goal during the challenges.
McPherson’s profile page on the Kohl’s website described the Fort Payne rising senior as having “the talent and mind frame to be successful at the next level as a kicker who can punt in college. McPherson has a quiet confidence which should help him throughout his career.”
McPherson’s older brother, Evan, was also a kicker at Fort Payne before becoming the kicker for the University of Florida and getting selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft. Evan became the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He was selected to join the professional ranks on Saturday, May 1.
Fort Payne is scheduled to play a jamboree game at Guntersville on Thursday, Aug. 12, when McPherson will likely make his 2021 senior season debut. The Wildcats begin the regular season by hosting Athens on Friday, Aug. 20.
