The Fort Payne boys golf team placed sixth out of 17 teams at the Scottsboro Invitational at the Goose Pond Lake course Wednesday.

The Wildcats shot a 332 at the boys-only tournament. JP Groat tied for ninth place individually, shooting a 79. Tyler Coley carded an 81 and Owen McGee an 85.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.