The Fort Payne boys golf team placed sixth out of 17 teams at the Scottsboro Invitational at the Goose Pond Lake course Wednesday.
The Wildcats shot a 332 at the boys-only tournament. JP Groat tied for ninth place individually, shooting a 79. Tyler Coley carded an 81 and Owen McGee an 85.
Athens won with a 312, Scottsboro was second (323) and Guntersville third (324).
On Monday, the Fort Payne boys finished in sixth place at the Grissom Tiger Invitational.
The boys placed with a score of 324. Groat finished tied for eighth place with a score of 76 and Blake Woods was tied for 12th with a 78.
The Fort Payne girls finished in 12th place in the same event with a score of 328. Madison Nix finished with a 100 and Talula Belle Scott had a 107.
