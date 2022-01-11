MaxPreps selects Wildcats’ McPherson to All-American team

Fort Payne senior Alex McPherson was one of three Alabama high school football players recognized as first-team selections on the MaxPreps All-American team last week.
McPherson, an Auburn University signee, was joined by Thompson’s Jeremiah Alexander and Pike Road’s Khurtiss Perry — both Alabama defensive line signees.
MaxPreps, a website that specializes in coverage of high school sports, has recognized the state’s top high school football players since 2006. Cade Klubnik of Austin Westlake (Texas) was named player of the year.
McPherson made 13 field goals for Fort Payne this year, including a state-record 61-yarder.
Alexander and Perry dominated on the front line in leading their teams to state titles. Alexander finished with 93 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries as Thompson won its third straight Class 7A state title.
Perry was credited with 96 tackles in 14 games, including 60 solo tackles. He had 18 tackles for a loss, 23 sacks and 35 quarterback hurries in helping Pike Road to the Class 5A state title.
