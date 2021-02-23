The Fort Payne softball team went 3-0 at the Albertville Invitational in Albertville on Saturday.
In Game 1, AJ Kramer delivered impressive performances both at the plate and in the pitching circle in a 5-3 victory against the Springville Tigers.
Kramer blasted a two-run homer over center field, plating Graidin Haas in the process to give the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first inning.
Kramer finished with three RBIs, while striking out eight and walking four in a complete-game pitching performance. She allowed six hits for three runs.
Haas batted 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Cory Kramer had two hits, Taylor Camp finished with a run scored, Marcella Rentas chipped in a run and Hannah Buffington had an RBI.
AJ Kramer allowed Huntsville just six hits in Fort Payne’s 3-2 victory in Game 2. She tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out five and walking none.
The Wildcats took a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first. Camp scored from third base on a fly-ball single by AJ Kramer before Rentas reached home on a fielding error.
Cory Kramer doubled Emily Ellis home in the top of the third, pushing Fort Payne into a 3-0 lead.
AJ Kramer hit a two-run homer across center field to lift Fort Payne in the second inning of an 11-8 win against James Clemens in Fort Payne’s third game of the day.
The Wildcats led the entire way amassing 13 hits and 11 RBIs. Cory Kramer finished with a triple and Camp, Buffington and Addison Eason added a double apiece.
Kyleigh Thomas tossed a complete game. She allowed eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.