Boswell tosses one-hitter, as Plainview shuts out Sylvania in area contest

Lily Boswell delivered 12 strikeouts with one walk while giving up one hit in a five-inning, mercy-rule 10-0 shutout win against 3A, Area 14 rival Sylvania on Tuesday.
Tessa Word hammered a two-run home run, Boswell contributed a double with two RBIs and two runs scored and Hannah Regula added a double on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Williams doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Mia Tidmore chipped in two runs.
The Bears (24-4) compiled 11 hits with 10 RBIs and left four runners stranded in scoring position.
Sylvania’s Harlee Turner walked three batters in the complete-game loss, and contributed the team’s only hit of the game.
Fyffe 15, North Sand Mountain 1:
Olivia Wilks ripped off two home runs and Fyffe pushed across eight runs in the seventh inning of a rout of North Sand Mountain on Tuesday.
Wilks drove in three runs and plated two runs, Alivia Hatch homered and doubled on three hits with four RBIs and two runs scored and Abigail Ogle homered and doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored. Riley Jones added a double with three RBIs, Chloe Hatch plated three runs on three hits with an RBI and Brindlee Walston scored twice on three hits.
The Red Devils amassed 19 hits with 14 RBIs while leaving nine runners stranded in scoring position.
Alivia Hatch struck out nine, walked two and allowed seven hits for one run in six innings of the win. Ogle gave up no hits or runs with one walk in relief.
Collinsville 11, Glencoe 9:
Destini Jones homered with a double and drove in four hits in Collinsville’s win against 3A, Area 12 foe Glencoe on Tuesday.
After the Yellow Jackets pulled ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning, Collinsville overtook the lead for good with a five-run third inning.
Kayla Beene finished with three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Somer Stewart drove in two runs on two hits for the Panthers. Ella Coker contributed two hits and plated a run, Tyla Tatum chipped in two runs on two hits and Sophia Wills doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
In the circle, Stewart sat seven batters, walked two and surrendered nine hits in a complete-game performance.
Hokes Bluff 15, Geraldine 0:
Geraldine was held hitless in a three-inning mercy-rule loss to Hokes Bluff in a 3A, Area 12 game Tuesday.
Geraldine’s Katie Walters allowed eight hits for 10 runs with two strikeouts and walks in 1 1/3 innings, while teammate Emily Oliver surrendered four hits and walked three.
Halle Davenport and Savannah Garrett each hit a home run for the Eagles.
