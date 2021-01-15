Lane White had 21 points and Bryson Richey 15 points as Fort Payne rallied but fell short to the Arab Knights in a 62-60 loss in Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
Fort Payne (8-8) outscored the Knights 20-9 in the third quarter and trailed by one with 6 minutes remaining in regulation of the 6A, Area 15 contest.
An Eli Kirby free throw knotted the game at 60 with 42.4 seconds left, but Arab’s Darian Lusk drew a foul with 10.9 left and made two free throws in a 1-and-1 shooting situation to put the Knight in front for good.
Out of a timeout, the Wildcats had to travel the length of the court. Richey inbounded to Malik Turner, who crossed half court and passed back to Richey as time ticked away. With a defender draped on him, Richey was forced to fire a quick 3-pointer at the buzzer and the shot missed the mark.
Richey finished the game with four 3-point baskets for the Wildcats. Turner had seven assists and six defensive rebounds, and Will Abbott added five total rebounds.
Lusk led the Knights with 17 points and five rebounds, Ed Johnson added 15 points, including four 3-point baskets, and Will Cavender had 12 points and nine assists. Spencer Strickland finished with seven rebounds.
Arab led 40-32 at the half.
After whittling Arab’s lead with a big third quarter, White stole a pass and assisted Kirby with a layup to bring the Wildcats within 57-56 with 4:30 to play in regulation.
Arab held the ball without taking a dribble and ticked 30 seconds off the clock before Fort Payne coach Michael Banks instructed White to apply defensive pressure.
Arab called time with 3:35 left and Johnson drove to the basket and drew a foul in the process. He added a free throw to convert the 3-point play opportunity and extend the Knights’ advantage to 60-56 with 3:13 left.
Richey sank a 3-pointer to cut it to one at the 3-minute mark before Kirby later drew a foul and sank a free throw to tie the game at 60.
