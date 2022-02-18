The Geraldine and Plainview girls will play each other for a spot in the AHSAA Class 3A Final Four.
After winning respective Northeast Regional semifinal-round games at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday, the two DeKalb County teams will return to Jacksonville State University to face off in the regional final at 4 p.m. Monday.
Gracey Johnson scored a game-high 36 points with eight rebounds and seven steals, as Geraldine toppled Ohatchee 58-50 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs outscored Ohatchee 24-10 in the fourth quarter to advance.
Shelby Trester had 10 points, Sara Smith added six points and JJ Dismuke chipped in six rebounds for Geraldine.
Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook finished with 33 points, 18 rebounds and six steals. Morgan Foushee scored five points and Gracie George had six rebounds.
The Indians compiled 18 fast-break points to Geraldine’s two, scoring 28 points in the paint.
Trailing 29-21 at the half, the Bulldogs tied the game at 47 on a Johnson 3-pointer with 4:07 left in regulation. Trester assisted Smith with a jump shot to give Geraldine a 49-47 edge at the 3:07 mark.
The Bulldogs closed on a 4-2 run.
Plainview 80, Childersburg 38:
Lauren Jimmerson recorded 23 points with eight rebounds, leading three Plainview players in double-digit scoring en route to an 80-38 romp past Childersburg.
Mylie Butler scored 15 points with seven assists and Sawyer Hulgan had 14 points, as the Bears cruised into a regional final.
The Bears outscored Childersburg 22-6 in the second quarter to take a commanding 43-20 advantage.
Plainview put the game out of reach in the third period.
Ali Price assisted Hulgan with a 3-pointer from the wing and Hulgan scored a teardrop layup, before Butler tacked on two foul shots to balloon the lead to a 31-point advantage by the end of the third.
Aubrey Foy led Childersburg with a double-double of 11 points and rebounds. Jada Swain added nine points and five rebounds.
