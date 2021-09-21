Geraldine goes undefeated in Liberty Bank Invitational

The Geraldine volleyball team went undefeated en route to winning the Liberty Bank Invitational at Geraldine High School last Saturday.
The Bulldogs notched wins against Susan Moore, New Hope, Carbon Hill and Ider, before topping New Hope and Susan Moore again to claim the tournament title.
Brooklyn Hall led Geraldine’s attack, closing the tournament with a team-high 39 kills with seven blocks and four digs. Kaleigh Butler contributed 19 kills with eight blocks and seven digs, and Lydia West added 15 kills, seven blocks and three digs. Kentlei Rogers chipped in 12 kills and Alexis Powell had five kills with nine digs.
Zoey Faulkner was Geraldine’s assist leader with 56, while also contributing 16 digs and five aces. Emma Baker finished with 47 assists, 12 digs and three aces, while Jaden Dismuke tallied 59 digs and six assists and Lilly Rowell finished with 40 digs.
Geraldine improved its record to 27-7.
