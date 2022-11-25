If Sylvania’s first-quarter mistakes started a fire, then Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes applied gasoline.

Hayes lit up the night in the Class 3A state semifinal game, accounting for seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing), collecting the Alabama high school passing yards record in the process and helping No. 3 Piedmont extinguish Sylvania’s season with a 55-22 loss at Piedmont’s Field of Champions on Friday.

