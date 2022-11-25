If Sylvania’s first-quarter mistakes started a fire, then Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes applied gasoline.
Hayes lit up the night in the Class 3A state semifinal game, accounting for seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing), collecting the Alabama high school passing yards record in the process and helping No. 3 Piedmont extinguish Sylvania’s season with a 55-22 loss at Piedmont’s Field of Champions on Friday.
The Rams closed with a 10-4 record under the guidance of second-year head coach Tyler Vann, appearing in the state semifinal round for the first time since 1994. After the game, Vann described the challenges that go into defending Piedmont’s dual-threat QB.
“In my opinion, you have two decisions: you can get after (Hayes), where you have to play a lot of man coverage, or you can sit back and play zone,” Vann said. “And if you have really good guys up front who can get pressure and play some zone, you can be in pretty good shape.
“Even when you can get to (Hayes), he’s going to make you miss a lot of times. He knows where to go with the football, his arm strength is really good. Any college that doesn’t give him an offer is ridiculous. He’s a winner, man.”
Piedmont (12-2) advances to play St. James for the 3A state championship at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium at 10 a.m. Thursday.
In Friday’s semifinal in Piedmont, the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first eight possessions, including 6 of 6 across the first half, powering to a 41-16 halftime lead. Hayes found Rollie Pinto streaking across the middle and hit him in stride for a 54-yard score with 6:24 left in the half, lifting Piedmont to a 34-10 advantage.
“The more chances you give (Hayes), the more he’s going to make you pay,” Vann said.
Jaxon Smith helped Sylvania respond when he zipped a pass to Landon Watkins for a 62-yard TD with 4:41 left. The Bulldogs blocked the ensuing extra-point kick attempt and the scoring margin remained 18 points leading into intermission.
Conner Andrade kicked a 29-yard field goal on the Rams’ opening drive for the game’s first points, before Hayes led a scoring drive that put the Bulldogs in a 7-3 lead.
Smith hit Josh Scott for a 17-yard TD strike in the back-left corner of the end zone to pull Sylvania into a 10-7 lead at the 5:02 mark of the first period, but the Bulldogs answered with an 18-yard scoring pass by Hayes with 2:54 to play in the quarter to take the lead for good at 14-10.
Hayes produced an 11-yard scoring run for his sixth touchdown midway through the third quarter to extend Piedmont’s lead to 48-16, and the Rams responded with a Smith-to-Scott 8-yard TD connection to narrow the gap to 48-22 with 2:57 to play in the quarter.
“I’m proud of them,” Vann said of his players and their historic season. “We didn’t play our best game and we needed to. We knew that we were going to have to be perfect in some aspects of the game, because (Piedmont) is a really good football team.
“Really proud of our guys trying to take the next step in our program. We’re trying to build something really special here. This was not our goal. Not by any means where we wanted to end up — we wanted to end up in Auburn — but we have to take the next steps over the next few months in the weight room, get stronger, get better. There’s a lot we’ll have to improve in the offseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.