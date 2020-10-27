After finishing as two of the top-four teams at the AHSAA North Super Regional, the Plainview and Fyffe volleyball teams begin play in the Class 3A state tournament Wednesday morning.
The two DeKalb County programs play in the state quarterfinal round at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham.
The Bears, a No. 1 seed from the north, take on Thomasville, a No. 4 seed from the south, on Court 1.
With a 3-1 win against Pleasant Valley, Plainview captured the AHSAA North Super Regional championship and the No. 1 seed from the north last week at Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
The Bears swept Lauderdale County 3-0 in the regional semifinal round after sweeping Danville 3-0.
Fyffe swept Lauderdale County 3-0 in the North Super Regional’s third-place match to earn the No. 3 seed from the north in this week’s state tournament.
The Red Devils play Houston Academy, a No. 2 seed from the south, on Court 3 on Wednesday. The winner advances to play the Plainview-Thomasville winner in the semifinal round at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The 3A state championship match is scheduled for noon Thursday.
The CrossPlex is located at 2337 Bessemer Rd., Birmingham, Al. 35208. For tickets, visit GoFan (http://gofan.co/app/school/AHSAA). The finals will be broadcasted live on the NFHS Network.
