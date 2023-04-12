Collinsville High School hosts the 2023 DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
All eight DeKalb County varsity baseball programs will compete in the annual tournament this weekend, with all games being played at Collinsville High. Game times are subject to change due to weather.
The tournament begins with three quarterfinal-round games Friday. Top-seeded Plainview faces No. 8 Crossville at 1 p.m., followed by No. 3 Ider vs. No. 6 Sylvania at 3:15 p.m. and No. 2 Collinsville vs. No. 7 Geraldine at 5:30 p.m.
The quarterfinal round concludes with a matchup between No. 4 Fyffe and No. 5 Valley Head at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The semifinal round features the Plainview/Crossville winner against the Fyffe/Valley Head winner at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The Ider/Sylvania winner plays the Collinsville/Geraldine winner at 3:30 p.m.
The championship game is set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Plainview won last year’s tournament by defeating Ider 8-1 in the title game at Crossville City Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.