Behind Lily Boswell’s no-hitter and the powerful bats of Halle Brown, Hannah Regula and Abby Williams, Plainview continued its dominance in the annual county tournament.
The No. 1-seeded Bears plated 10 runs in the opening inning, fueling them to a 15-0 run rule victory against No. 6 Sylvania in the 2021 DeKalb County Softball Tournament at Rainsville Field of Dreams on Saturday.
In the four-inning outing ended by run rule, Boswell sat seven batters and walked none.
Plainview (29-5-1) scored its opening 10 runs on six hits. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer by Brown and another three-run deep bomb by Williams.
Regula, who finished with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, smacked a solo home run to end the game. Brown accounted for three RBIs, two hits and two runs scored, Williams added three RBIs, two hits and two runs. Jada Hampton and Mallory Lindsey contributed two runs from two hits and Elaine Puckett chipped in two hits and scored a run with an RBI.
The Bears amassed 16 hits and 12 RBIs.
Plainview 5, Collinsville 1:
In Saturday’s county semifinal round, Tessa Word tossed eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort and Hannah Regula hit a solo homer in No. 1 Plainview’s win against No. 2 Collinsville.
The Bears led 3-0 before Caroline Brannon sent a fly ball over the center field fence to pull Collinsville within 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning.
Regula homered across center field to lead off Plainview’s bottom half of the inning to make it 4-1, and a Jada Hampton single drove Elaine Puckett home for a 5-1 advantage before inning’s end.
Word surrendered four hits and walked one during her game-long appearance in the circle for the Bears.
Regula contributed two hits for two runs with two RBIs and Mia Tidmore added two hits and scored a run.
Brannon led all Panthers at the plate with two hits and an RBI.
Sylvania 6, Geraldine 5:
Anna Farmer, Kylie Moree and Alexia Ferguson each hit home runs as No. 6 Sylvania held off a comeback attempt from No. 4 Geraldine in a semifinal-round game of the county tournament Saturday.
Alexia Ferguson blasted a three-run homer over the center field fence to push the Rams into a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Geraldine’s Jaden Dismuke homered to left field to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with one out in play in the bottom of the first. A forced walk drove in another run and Katie Walters scored on a passed ball before Sylvania could close the inning with a groundout.
Moree sent a solo home run over left field in the top of the second and Farmer added a solo deep shot of her own later in the frame to extend the Rams’ advantage to 6-3.
In the bottom of the third, an error allowed Geraldine to make it a two-run game before Breanna Hall tagged up at third base and scored on a Tinsley Satterfield fly out to shortstop for the final tally.
Makayla Owen registered two hits with an RBI and a run scored, as the Rams totaled nine hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.