Hilley starts junior season strong at Illinois College

Former Fyffe Red Devil and current Illinois College Blueboys defensive back Carter Hilley started his junior season with a strong performance in Saturday's 22-7 season opening win over the Rhodes College Lynx.
Hilley led a defensive effort that stuffed Rhodes' offense all day Saturday.
The Lynx moved the chains just 10 times in the game and were held to just 127 yards on 66 plays, an average of less than two yards per offensive snap.
The Blueboys forced Rhodes to punt eight times and picked off two passes in the win.
Hilley nabbed one of those interceptions and nearly turned it into a touchdown himself.
Hilley's pick ended a promising drive for the Lynx after the Blueboys had already gone up 22-7 with around 10 minutes left in the game.
Rhodes had driven to the IC 30-yard line when a pass down the field was snatched out of the air by Hilley.
The junior safety then raced 57 yards the other way with the ball before getting brought down at the Rhodes' 33-yard line.
Rhodes wouldn't threaten to score again in the game and the Blueboys held on for the win in their home opener.
The 2018 First-Team All-Midwest Conference defensive back also added five tackles in the win.
Hilley and the Blueboys will hit the road for the first time this week when they take on Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln on Saturday at 1 p.m.
