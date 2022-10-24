The Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity volleyball team is pictured with the ACAA Division 2A state runner-up trophy. Pictured in front, from left, are Abi Andrews, Evie Reed, Brooklyn Barksdale, Chloe Ely and Tamia Ballard; in back, from left, are coach Brad Barksdale, Sydnee Griffith, Claire Moncus, Emma Wagner, MacKenzie Ely, Ellie Andrews, Lila Laney, Addie Sullivan and coach Teri Jo Edwards.