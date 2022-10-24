Cornerstone Christian Academy fell 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-22) to Cornerstone Christian School-Decatur in a best-of-five match in the ACAA Division 2A state championship round in Oxford on Saturday afternoon.
CCS defended its state championship for a second straight year against the Eagles in the final game of the ACAA volleyball season.
The Eagles defeated Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) 15-13 in the fifth set to win 3-2 in the semifinal round Saturday morning.
CCA’s Mackenzie Ely and Addie Sullivan were named to the ACAA Division 2A Varsity All-Tournament Team. The team also included: Tuscaloosa Christian’s Anna Brooke Murray, Chilton’s Milly Avery, Tabernacle Christian’s Anna Peters, Providence Christian’s Karis Morrison, New Life’s Emma Chavers, Russell’s Mabry Eason, CCS’ Shelby Jenkins, Karlei Pence and Sarah Nason (MVP).
