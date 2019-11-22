Trevor Butler had a game-high 15 points with nine rebounds and four steals, and Brody Smith scored eight points in the Sylvania boys’ 67-39 win against Ider in their season-opener Thursday night.
Eric Treacy led Ider (1-3) with 10 points and Jesse Massey finished with eight points.
The Rams (1-0) applied strong defensive pressure from the opening tip-off and raced to a 12-2 lead. Jarrett Hill stole a pass from Ider and made a layup, Joshua Tinker found Butler for a layup and Smith stole a pass and turned it into a layup to widen the gap to 10 points with 4:25 left to play in the first period.
A 3-0 run pushed the advantage to 16-4 with 1:50 left, following a layup from Smith. Two free throws by Hunter Robinson with 7.9 remaining cut the deficit to 20-9 entering the second period.
Austin Traffanstedt hit a 3-pointer to extend the Ram’s lead to 28-10 with 4:45 left in the half. Sawyer Hughes added a 3 with 35 seconds to play and intermission hit with Sylvania in control at 35-18.
Massey split a pair of free throws to pull Ider within 43-30 with 7:29 remaining in regulation, but the Rams’ defense tightened again and led to quick points. Jarrett Hill hit a 3-pointer and Tinker and Butler scored layups off stolen passes to balloon the lead to 52-30 with 6:30 left.
Tinker and Logan McCullough each added five assists for Sylvania. The Rams finished with 21 steals.
