Following their upset win vs. No. 5 Winfield in the Class 3A state playoffs last Friday, the Geraldine Bulldogs collected 33.4% of the online vote for this week's Times-Journal Team of the Week.
Jaxon Colvin rushed for two touchdowns and Carlos Mann ran for another as the Bulldogs stunned Winfield 24-8.
