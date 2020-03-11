PREP BASKETBALL: Fyffe, Plainview players highlight Sand Mountain Super 6

Fyffe and Plainview combined to have six basketball players on the annual Sand Mountain Super 6 squad.
On the girls’ side, Fyffe’s Marie Woodall and Plainview’s Tobi Trotter joined Sylvania’s Makayla Bullock and Pisgah’s Molly Heard, Chloe Womack and Kallie Tinker.
Fyffe went 24-6, including 5-1 in area play, finishing with a loss against eventual AHSAA Class 2A state champion Collinsville in a Northeast Sub-regional game.
Plainview (18-10) closed its season against Sylvania in the Class 3A, Area 15 tournament.
Sylvania (15-13) finished runner-up to eventual 3A state champion Pisgah in the 3A, Area 15 tournament and lost to Susan Moore in the 3A Northeast Regional semifinal round.
On the boys’ side, Fyffe’s Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson and Plainview’s Cole Millican and Tristan Willingham were named to the Super 6 team. Sylvania’s Grant Atchley and North Sand Mountain’s Russ Marr rounded out the six.
Fyffe (31-3) cracked 30 wins for the first time in program history this season. The Red Devils began the postseason as the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A after defeating NSM for the Area 15 championship. They were bested by then-No. 1 and eventual state runner-up LaFayette in the 2A Northeast Regional final.
Plainview (28-5) defeated Geraldine in the Area 15 championship, before losing to Midfield in the semifinal round of the 3A Northeast Regional.
Sylvania (14-12) finished runner-up to Geraldine in the Area 15 tournament.
