Long before meeting his wife Harley, settling into northeast Alabama and starting a family, Cole Peters only knew Fort Payne, Alabama as part of the coda to country music supergroup Alabama’s “Christmas in Dixie.”
Now well-established at Fort Payne High School, the Cedar Hill, Mo., native is looking forward to continuing his work in the area in a broader capacity, having been promoted from jumpers coach to head coach of FPHS’ track and field programs.
“I’m very blessed, very spoiled,” said Peters, who takes command of the track and field programs at FPHS following the resignation of Selena Penton in May. Penton left FPHS after four years to become the new head coach of the Boaz track and field programs and girls cross country team.
In addition to coaching track and field, Peters is also an assistant football coach, working with wide receivers in his fifth year at FPHS.
Peters grew up just outside of St. Louis, playing for his high school football team and performing as a jumper for the track and field team. He advanced to play college football at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill., where he played wide receiver and tight end.
Peters met his future wife through an Illinois College teammate and mutual friend and came to Alabama in January 2019.
With the FPHS track and field teams, Peters offered his services as a jumpers coach, knowing it was a spot where he could most quickly contribute.
Peters said FPHS’ great student-athletes quickly challenged him to be a better coach.
“I came in with some knowledge and experience with jumping, and I was a half-decent jumper, but these kids are way better than me,” he said. “They have or are going to accomplish more than I ever did.
“When I started they were doing drills and stuff that I was taught, and (those exercises) were valuable, but I had to expand. I’ve probably learned just as much as they have.”
In his time coaching track and field at FPHS, Peters has witnessed all but the school’s long jump and boys pole vault records shattered.
“Fort Payne track and field has the best kids that Fort Payne has to offer. I believe that,” Peters said. “They come from a lot of different other sports, a lot of different homes, but I’ve coached all good ones. Coaching kids like that is easy — everybody would be a good coach if they had kids like Aubrey Evans and Patrick Sherrill and Kobe King and Malik Turner and Lydie Varnadore; those are great, great kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.