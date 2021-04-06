Fort Payne’s tennis teams defeated Hazel Green in a Class 6A, Section 8 dual at Fort Payne High School on Monday afternoon.
The Fort Payne boys earned a 7-2 win (5-1 in singles play; 2-1 in doubles). Meanwhile, the Fort Payne girls were victorious 5-4 (3-3 in singles; 2-1 in doubles).
On the boys’ side, David Allen Fischer and Julian Barber won 8-0 against Coleson Pack and Bo Ferguson in No. 3 doubles. Anthony Chhim and Austin Evans topped Ben Long and Aiden Ashley 8-3 in No. 2 doubles. Bryson Lyles and Shao Chen were defeated 8-5 against Eli Jones and Jacob Bates.
In boys singles, Lyles was defeated by Jones 8-2 in a No. 1 match. Chen won 8-1 against Bates at No. 2, Chhim bested Long 8-1 at No. 3, Evans downed Pack 8-0 at No. 4, Fischer won 8-2 against Ashley at No. 5 and Barber topped Ferguson 8-0 at No. 6.
For the Fort Payne girls, Jessica Simpson and Emilee Benefield won 8-6 against Moriah Ellett and Cameron Garner in No. 2 doubles, and Malia Edwards and Deborah Domingo defeated Akiya Garner and Sarah Bates 8-2 in No. 3 doubles. Anna Kate Akins and Monique Orozco took an 8-2 loss against Gracie Lynn Butler and Sasha Brant in No. 1 doubles.
In singles play, Butler won 8-0 against Akins at No. 1, Simpson was victorious 9-7 against Brant at No. 2, Ellett won an 8-8 tiebreaker (8-6) against Benefield at No. 3, Akiya Garner bested Orozco 8-6 at No. 4, Edwards won 8-3 against Cameron Garner at No. 5 and Domingo topped Ryley Hayes 8-5 at No. 6.
Fort Payne is scheduled to visit Gadsden City at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.