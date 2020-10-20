Fort Payne's Wells wins Player of the Week

Fort Payne linebacker Devin Wells collected 36% of the online vote to win this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week.
Wells, a junior, led the Wildcats with 12 tackles in last Friday night's 41-20 victory against Class 6A, Region 7 rival Pell City.
Wells helped Fort Payne's defense limit Pell City to one score in the first half.
Wells has 52 solo tackles and 33 assisted tackles for the season, the most of any Fort Payne defender.
