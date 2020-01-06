Rams' Atchley passes 1,000 career points in win

Grant Atchley finished with 32 points, passing 1,000 career points in the Sylvania boys’ 91-84 overtime win against Geraldine in Sylvania on Friday night.
Atchley put in eight points in the fourth to help the Rams (8-7, 3-1 Class 3A, Area 15) tie the game at 76 and force overtime.
Sylvania took control in the extra period by capitalizing at the free-throw line. The Rams made 11 of 16 attempts, outscoring the Bulldogs (5-10, 0-4) 15-8 to pick up a key area victory.
Trevor Butler and Joshua Tinker scored 18 points apiece for Sylvania. Logan McCullough and Jarrett Hill added 11 points each.
The Rams host Plainview for another area game Tuesday. The girls' contest begins the varsity doubleheader at 6 p.m., with the boys' game following at 7:30 p.m.
Ridge Berry led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Kaejuan Hatley had 18 points, Pietro Tachella scored 13 and Jackson Bearden finished with 12. Griffin Knight and Jaxon Colvin added 11 points apiece.
Geraldine bounced back with a 72-27 win against Ashville on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs visit Plainview on Friday.
Crossville girls slide past Douglas
Marissa Hunt had 13 points and Riley Jones added 10 points as the Crossville girls held on to beat Douglas 44-43 in Crossville on Friday night.
The Lions (5-9, 1-3 Class 5A, Area 13) picked up the area win in a closely contested game. They took a 26-19 lead at intermission and won despite being outscored 24-18 in the second half.
Hunt and Jones both made a pair of free throws in the final period to preserve Crossville’s win.
Tori Rojek scored a game-high 21 points for Douglas (7-7, 2-2)
Crossville returns to area competition Tuesday night, hosting Boaz.
Bouldin, Davis lead Lions in loss vs. Eagles
Blake Bouldin scored 20 points and Colton Davis added 19 points in the Crossville boys’ 78-61 loss to Douglas in Crossville on Friday night.
Bouldin made four 3-pointers and Davis hit three shots from beyond the arc for the Lions (6-8, 0-4 Class 5A, Area 13).
The Eagles (8-9, 4-0) established an early lead and held a 42-25 halftime advantage.
Daniel DeArmas poured in a game-high 30 points, including four 3-point baskets, for Douglas. Dylan Sanders finished with 17 points and Raygan Edmondson had 13 points.
Crossville hosts Boaz on Tuesday night.
Fort Payne girls net win at Southside
Kylie Neil had 14 points and eight rebounds and Isabelle Goggans added 10 points and eight rebounds in the Fort Payne girls’ 37-32 victory at Southside-Gadsden on Friday night.
Both teams picked up the scoring pace in the second half after the Wildcats (11-6, 1-1 Class 6A, Area 13) led 10-8 at the half.
Fort Payne outscored the Panthers (Class 5A, Area 12) 27-24 in the second half.
The Wildcats outrebounded Southside 25-16.
Wildcats spread ball around in loss to Panthers
Jacob Hendricks’ 18 points led all Fort Payne boys in scoring in a 65-60 loss at Southside-Gadsden on Friday night.
The Wildcats (5-10, 0-2 Class 6A, Area 13) moved the ball around and four players scored in double figures.
Bryson Richey had 14 points, Kevin Hightower added 13 and Micah Simpson 10 for the Wildcats.
Fort Payne played without starters Lane White and Nate Crane.
The Wildcats trailed 32-28 at halftime.
Southside’s Chris Lengyel scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth to help secure the win. Michael Rich added 14 points for the Panthers (10-7, 1-0 Class 5A, Area 12).
Fort Payne visits area rival Oxford on Tuesday.
Fort Payne will celebrate the 1999-00 varsity boys AHSAA Class 5A Final Four team with a 20-year reunion Friday. All members of the team will be recognized during halftime of boys game against Albertville. The game tips around 7:30 p.m.
Ider girls pull away from South Pittsburgh
Gracie Flynn finished with a game-high 23 points as the Ider girls used a third-quarter run to beat South Pittsburgh (Tenn.) in Ider on Friday night.
The Hornets (14-3, 3-0 Class 2A, Area 15) led 32-22 at the start of the third, before holding the Pirates to six points in the period to extend the lead to 47-28 at the start of the fourth.
Erin Pruett and Kinsley Carson each scored nine points for Ider and Kaleigh Carson chipped in eight points.
Flynn made five 3-pointers in the win, four in the first half. She added a 3 in the third and Pruett added four points during the decisive run. Kinsley Carson added two 3-point baskets in the fourth to help extend the advantage.
Massey has 24 points, Hornets topple Pirates
Jesse Massey finished with a game-high 24 points in the Ider boys’ 69-63 win against South Pittsburgh (Tenn.) in Ider on Friday night.
Massey scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half. Branson Durham had 15 points and Hunter Robinson added 14 points for the Hornets (3-10, 0-3 Class 2A, Area 15).
Ider led 36-31 at the halftime break. Massey, Durham and Robinson each hit 3-pointers in the fourth to help the Hornets pull away. Massey scored 10 points in the final period.
Jaylyn Hubbard and Jayven Talley finished with 15 points apiece for the Pirates, and Laronto Tipton added 10 points.
Fyffe girls overcome turnovers, beat Asbury
Anabelle Taylor scored 13 points, as the Fyffe girls overcame turnover trouble to beat Asbury 53-42 in Albertville on Saturday night.
The Red Devils (13-4, 2-1 Class 2A, Area 15) earned their third straight win after fighting through 23 turnovers.
Alexia Barber finished with 11 points and six rebounds and Madison Myers added 10 points and seven rebounds for Fyffe.
The Red Devils led 28-21 at halftime and 42-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Grace Walters scored a game-high 22 points for Asbury (7-10, 2-3 Class 2A, Area 14) and Alexis Adams had 15 points.
Marrie Woodall scored 12 points to lead four Fyffe girls in double-digit scoring in a 69-42 win against Cherokee County on Friday night.
Myers and Emma Twilley added 11 points apiece and Maggie Woodall had 10 points.
Jordyn Starr paced the Warriors with 11 points.
The Red Devils jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first period and held Cherokee County (9-6, 2-0 Class 4A, Area 10) to 12 first-half points.
Fyffe travels to Section on Tuesday night.
Fyffe boys deliver win at Asbury
Austin Buster had 12 points to lead four Fyffe boys in double figures in a 53-45 victory against Asbury in Albertville on Saturday night.
Tate Goolesby scored 11 points with seven rebounds, and Parker Godwin and Gabe Gardner each added 10 points. Brody Dalton chipped in seven rebounds.
The Red Devils led 20-7 after the opening period and extended the lead to 52-29 at halftime, en route to improving to 17-1.
Matt Wilson led Asbury (14-3) with 13 points.
Five Fyffe players reached double-digit scoring in a 75-44 win against Cherokee County in Fyffe on Friday night.
Buster led the way with a game-high 19 points, Goolesby scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and Dalton had 13 points and nine rebounds. Godwin scored 12 points, Gardner added 10 points and Micah Johnson had eight rebounds.
Joshua Green scored 12 points for Cherokee County (11-8).
