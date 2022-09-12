Coming off a commanding 42-14 victory against Class 3A-Region 6 foe Ohatchee last Thursday night, the Sylvania Rams garnered 50.3% of the online vote for this week's Times-Journal Team of the Week.
The Rams picked up their first region win as they improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in region competition.
