Plainview tops Priceville, West Point

The Plainview volleyball team maintained its perfect record following a tri-match against Priceville and West Point on Tuesday.
The Bears topped Priceville 2-1 (20-25, 25-18, 15-4) before sweeping West Point 2-0 (25-19, 25-16), improving their record to 7-0.
In the win against Priceville, Jocelyn Hatfield led Plainview’s attack with a team-high nine kills, six service aces and seven digs, and Kami Sanders added eight kills with three service aces. Saydi Jackson chipped in five kills, Ali Price contributed 15 assists, Abby McGee registered 11 digs and Kinsley Martin finished with seven assists.
Jackson led the Bears’ attack with nine kills while Hatfield tallied seven kills and 11 digs in the win against West Point. Aubriella Hairston finished with five kills, McGee recorded 12 digs, Price chipped in 12 assists and Martin contributed 11 digs.
