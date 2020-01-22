Fyffe girls even series with Ider

Alexia Barber finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Fyffe girls in a 60-28 victory against Ider on Tuesday night.
Madison Myers scored nine points with seven assists as the Red Devils (18-5) split the season series with Ider (18-5) at 1-1. A coin toss was made Wednesday to determine which team will host the Class 2A, Area 15 tournament. The decision was made after press time. For updates, follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
Savannah Seals scored seven points with five rebounds for the Hornets.
The Red Devils started the game with a 15-2 lead, extended it to 35-15 at the half, and ignited a running clock in the second half after pulling away 55-22.
Fyffe hosts Sand Rock on Thursday.
Ider travels to Sylvania on Thursday.
Here's a look at other girls basketball action from Tuesday night:
Fort Payne girls earn win at Etowah
Kylie Neil scored 20 points with seven rebounds and Logan Neil chipped in 10 points to power the Fort Payne girls past the Etowah Blue Devils in Attalla on Tuesday night.
Mattie Prewett had seven rebounds and Brylan Gray added five rebounds as the Wildcats (16-7) extended their win streak to four games.
Etowah dropped to 3-14.
Fort Payne led 26-11 at halftime and out-rebounded Etowah 39-21.
The Wildcats host Clay-Chalkville on Friday.
Plainview girls take loss vs Spring Garden
Harley Wilkins had eight points and the Plainview girls took a 34-20 loss against Spring Garden in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
It was the Bears’ lowest-scoring game of the season and they dropped to 16-7.
Elaine Puckett pulled down 10 rebounds for Plainview.
Spring Garden led 13-9 at the half.
The Bears host Westbrook Christian on Thursday.
