Ider’s defense keeps Woodville scoreless in 2nd half of win

Matt Norman scored three rushing touchdowns and Ider’s defense held Woodville scoreless in the second half of a 23-8 victory in a season opener for both sides in Woodville on Friday night.
“The kids played great, they overcame adversity in the first half,” Ider’s second-year coach Miles Keith said. “They stayed together and fought hard and pulled out a big win. I could not be more proud of them.”
Norman led the Hornets’ rushing attack with 230 yards on 23 carries. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 25 yards with Jesse Massey on the receiving end of four passes for 17 yards. Carson Lipham had a 9-yard reception.
Ben Smith was 1 for 1 on field-goal attempts and 2 for 3 on extra-point kicks.
Ider’s defense played a pivotal role in the win, limiting Woodville (0-1) to just one touchdown in the first half and performing a second-half shutout.
Four Hornets recovered a Woodville fumble each in the game. Luke Hannah, Cohen Willoughby, Smith and Lipham all recorded a recovery. Alex Browder and Kyler Chapman made big tackles for the Hornets (1-0), stopping the Panthers’ hopes of scoring in the second half.
Norman scored his third rushing touchdown of the night with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put the Hornets up 23-8 after Smith’s successful extra-point attempt.
The 2A, Region 7 Hornets came back from an early 8-0 deficit. Woodville scored at the 4:14 mark in the first quarter and added a 2-point conversion. A scoreless second quarter left the game at 8-0 Woodville going into halftime.
The second half was dominated by the Hornets.
Halftime adjustments had Ider scoring on a Norman rushing touchdown with 7:41 left in the third, followed by another Smith extra point. Later in the quarter, Smith added a field goal to put the Hornets up 10-8 at the 9:53 mark.
The fourth quarter saw the Hornets add 13 additional points as Norman rushed in for his second touchdown at 7:43. Woodville blocked the extra point, making the score 16-8.
The Hornets face the Class 3A Plainview Bears on Friday, before hosting region foe North Sand Mountain in Week 3.
