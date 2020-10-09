No. 5 Rams upset No. 4 Wildcats in 1st round of DeKalb County Tournament

No. 4-seed Sylvania upset No. 5 Fort Payne 2-0 (25-17, 25-18) in the opening round of the DeKalb County Varsity Volleyball Tournament in Collinsville on Wednesday.
Savannah Roper finished with five kills and four aces for the Rams. Abbey Graham had four kills and two blocks, Kylie Moree chipped in five digs and four kills and Molly Weaver tallied 20 assists. Jaci Ortega contributed eight digs and Abby Santiago added four aces.
No statistical information was available for Fort Payne.
The tournament’s top seed, Geraldine, defeated No. 8 Collinsville 2-0 (25-15, 25-19).
Lilly Rowell paced Geraldine with 10 kills, nine digs and one ace, Lydia West added five kills, two digs, one assist and one ace and Jaden Dismuke chipped in five digs with two kills and two aces. Zoey Faulkner had 14 assists and one dig, Alexis Powell recorded eight digs and Tinsley Satterfield had six digs. Brooklyn Hall contributed three digs with two kills and assists and Chloe Murdock added three digs and two aces.
No statistical information was available for Collinsville.
No. 3 Plainview topped No. 6 Crossville 2-0 (26-24, 25-22).
For Plainview, Jocelyn Hatfield finished with 17 digs, 10 kills and two aces, Jesi Fairris registered 16 digs with six kills and two aces and Ali Price chipped in 25 assists and three digs. Abby McGee collected 17 digs and one ace, Saydi Jackson had eight kills and Cadence Liles had three kills.
Hailey Haston registered 15 digs and six kills for Crossville, Kinsley Henderson chipped in 11 digs and five kills and Abby Cotton added 11 assists with four digs and three aces.
No. 2 Fyffe swept No. 2 Ider 2-0 (25-13, 25-11).
Fyffe’s Libby White finished with 18 assists, five digs and two aces. Chloe Hatch recorded six kills with four aces and one block, Bella Pettis added seven digs, three kills and one ace and Summer Anderson contributed 19 digs and three aces. Jade Johnson had six kills and one block, Jade Benefield finished with six digs and one ace, Kirby Coots chipped in three blocks and two kills and Emily Webb added five digs.
No statistical information was available for Ider.
The tournament wraps up at Collinsville High School on Saturday. In the losers bracket, Collinsville plays Fort Payne at 8 a.m., followed by Crossville vs. Ider at 9 a.m. In the winners bracket, Geraldine plays Sylvania at 10 a.m. and Plainview faces Fyffe at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.