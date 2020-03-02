PREP BASEBALL: Fort Payne blasts 13 hits, routs Chattooga

Behind 13 hits, the Fort Payne baseball team defeated Chattooga (Ga.) 16-6 in Game 2 of Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader at Fort Payne.
The Wildcats rallied from a 6-4 deficit in the second inning, starting with a Robbie Graham double to right field that scored Dylan Ledford. Graham scored on an error at third base to tie things at 6, and Ben Perry reached home on an error at first base to put Fort Payne ahead for good at 7-6.
Fort Payne scored five runs in the fourth inning, extending the advantage to 14-6.
Cooper Harcrow batted 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Ledford and Graham each finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ricky Adame had two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Perry added two RBIs and scored two runs and Samuel Hotalen plated three runs.
Dalton Gray picked up the win on the mound, striking out four and walking one, while surrendering six runs on four hits in 2 innings. Dylan Wisener tossed 3 innings in relief, giving up no hits or runs, striking out four and walking one.
Chattooga was limited to four hits.
The Wildcats began the doubleheader with a 17-0 shutout win in 5 innings against Crossville.
Perry and Aaron Hawkins combined to throw a no-hitter. They struck out five batters apiece.
Fort Payne thrived again at the plate, collecting 13 hits.
Perry highlighted Fort Payne’s lineup with a three-hit performance, including two doubles. He finished with five RBIs.
Will Abbott scored two runs on two hits and Ledford scored three runs on two hits.
