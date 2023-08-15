It’s beginning to feel a lot like football season.
For varsity football in DeKalb County, it ignites with Fort Payne hosting Oxford for a fall jamboree at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We are excited to see how we compare to one of the best programs in the state,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “We know that it will be a tremendous challenge for us, but I think our players are ready to compete and then see the areas that we need to improve the most.
“We are aware that we still have a long way to go to get to where we want to be, but we are ready to begin the process by competing against a top-quality program.”
In Thursday’s jamboree, varsity teams are planned to play the entire first half and the majority of the third quarter, before junior varsity players will finish the third and play the entire fourth period.
The Yellow Jackets went 5-6 overall last season, which included a 3-3 record in Region 6. They earned the region’s fourth seed for the postseason and lost to Gardendale 31-14 in the opening round.
Directed by head coach Sam Adams in his second year with the program, Oxford won a 7-on-7 tournament championship at Gadsden City this summer and scored a runner-up finish in a tournament at Hoover, which featured a collection of talent from Alabama and beyond.
Quarterback Mason Mims is a standout for the Yellow Jackets’ offense. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior has collegiate offers from Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, UAB and Troy, according to 247sports.
Oxford’s running backs to watch include Jaydon Thomas and D.K. Wilson. Wide receivers are Judd Syer, Camare Hampton and Nick Hampton. Tight ends are James Tapley and Jake Lewis.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t make the Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school football preseason top-10 cut in 6A, but they did receive nominations.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Oxford and Fort Payne have played 11 regular-season games against each other, with the Yellow Jackets holding a 7-2-2 record in the series. The last regular-season meeting was October 2021; Oxford won 41-13.
“I think we are excited to start competing against other teams,” Elmore said. “It starts to get a little monotonous going against your teammates at this point in the season. We are ready to see how we compare to another team.”
Fort Payne, coached by Elmore in his sixth year, will turn on its stadium lights and welcome its home crowd for the first time in 2023 after finishing with an 8-3 overall record (4-1 in Region 8) and a first-round state playoff loss to Decatur, 31-8, last season.
The Wildcats won their home 7-on-7 tournament in July, as junior QB Dax Varnadore spread the ball around to returning receivers Skyler Cody, Brannon Oliver and Nolan Fowler, as well as running back Kaden Dubose.
Like Oxford, Fort Payne received nominations for the ASWA’s preseason poll.
