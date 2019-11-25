PREP ROUNDUP: Goggans scores 29, Fort Payne girls rout White Plains

Isabelle Goggans shot 11 of 19 from the floor and made five 3-pointers in the Fort Payne girls’ 78-39 rout of White Plains in Anniston on Friday night.
Logan Neil scored 10 points with six steals, Kylie Neil added 10 points and five steals and Mattie Prewett had nine points and seven rebounds, as the Wildcats improved to 2-0.
Fort Payne shot 48 percent on field goals and 60 percent from the free-throw line.
Both teams finished with 27 rebounds.
The Wildcats took control with a 29-10 advantage after the first period.
Fort Payne boys fall short at White Plains
Kevin Hightower scored 26 points and Jacob Hendricks had 22 points for the Fort Payne boys in a 73-72 loss at White Plains on Friday night.
Trotter, Puckett lead Bears past Wildcats
Tobi Trotter hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Elaine Puckett scored 14 points and the Plainview girls rolled past the Guntersville Wildcats 54-34 in Guntersville on Friday night.
The Bears (3-2) picked up their second win in a row after getting off to a fast start and leaving Guntersville (0-2) behind.
Trotter sank a 3-pointer and Puckett converted a three-point play in the first quarter to help the Bears take a 17-7 advantage by the end of the first period.
Plainview extended its lead in the second period with help from seven points from Trotter. She scored from beyond the arc and added a pair of free throws during the frame.
Guntersville continued struggling to make baskets as the Bears took command with a 31-12 halftime advantage.
Plainview shot 61 percent from the foul line (14 of 23), while the Wildcats shot 25 percent from the line (3 of 12).
Abigail Gaston led all Guntersville scorers with eight points
Big 3rd lifts Plainview boys by Guntersville
Tristian Willingham and Cole Millican each scored 23 points and Jonah Williams added 19 points as the Plainview boys used a third-quarter run to beat Guntersville 85-72 in Guntersville on Friday night.
The Bears (2-2) led 44-36 at intermission, but poured in 27 third-quarter points, while holding Guntersville (0-1) to 11 points -- the lowest-scoring quarter of the game for either team.
Plainview’s 71-47 lead by the end of the third provided the necessary cushion to earn its second straight win.
Willingham made 6 of 10 3-point field goals with five rebounds and four assists. Millican hit four 3s and 5 of 6 free-throw attempts. Grant Sanders scored nine points with four assists, and Luke Smith chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds.
The Bears led 25-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Collinsville girls sprint past Geraldine
Brittany Rivera finished with a game-high 24 points and the Collinsville girls held Geraldine to seven second-half points in a 74-41 victory Thursday night.
The Panthers (2-0) took a 40-34 lead at halftime. They scored 23 points in the third, while holding Geraldine (2-2) scoreless in the quarter. They allowed the Bulldogs just seven points in the fourth.
Tyla Tatum scored 11 of her 17 points in the third for Collinsville. Maggie McKinney finished with nine points.
Gracey Johnson led the Bulldogs with 10 points and Hannah Dalton added nine points.
Hadley Hamilton scored 18 points from six 3-pointers in Collinsville’s 52-25 win against Cherokee County last Monday.
Geraldine boys rally, beat Ashville in OT
The Geraldine boys rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit , forced overtime and defeated Ashville 69-61 in Geraldine on Saturday night.
Calvin Berry scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth to help lift Geraldine (3-0) to its third straight win.
Trailing 37-21at halftime, Geraldine poured in 14 points in the third and 22 in the fourth to force overtime. Ashville (1-3) was limited to 20 points in the regulation portion of the second half.
Rowell scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for Geraldine.
Daniel Welch led Ashville with 17 points, John Phillips scored 16 points and Jacob Wilson finished with 12 points.
Carson’s 3s helps Ider girls top Crossville
Kinsley Carson drilled four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 16 points, as the Ider girls beat the Crossville Lions 53-34 in Crossville on Friday night.
Carson accounted for 12 of the Hornets’ 21 second-quarter point total, helping turn an early 11-8 lead into a 32-14 halftime advantage.
Gracie Flynn and Erin Pruett chipped in eight points apiece for Ider(4-1).
Marisa Hunt scored 12 second-half points to lead all Crossville scorers. Laura Lopez added eight points.
The Lions took their third straight loss and dropped to 1-3.
Lankford, Bouldin pace Lions past Hornets
The Crossville boys shot out to an early lead and picked up their second win of the early season.
Colton Lankford led all scorers with 27 points, Garrett Bouldin added 21 points and the Lions beat the Ider Hornets 63-39 in Crossville on Friday night.
Tyler Cox finished with 13 points for Crossville (2-2).
The Lions pulled ahead 15-4 after the opening period and led 33-19 at intermission. The outscored Ider 30-20 in the second half.
Jesse Massey paced Ider (1-3) with 13 points and Jeffrey Shirley had eight points.
