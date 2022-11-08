The opening round of the AHSAA state playoffs whittled DeKalb County teams down to four.
Still active in the second round are Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe, with 1A’s eighth-ranked Valley Head and 3A’s Geraldine and Sylvania.
The stage is set for Round 2 of the state postseason:
Mars Hill Bible at Geraldine —
Geraldine takes its second shot at knocking off 3A’s top-ranked team this season when Mars Hill Bible visits Coolidge Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 8-3 Bulldogs battled then-No. 1 Piedmont to a 42-16 loss Oct. 14. Now Geraldine will play underdog again, as Mars Hill Bible (10-1) comes to town, averaging 47 points per game and surrendering just 10 points per game.
Mars Hill Bible visits on the heels of a 62-7 romp past Danville in the opening round of the postseason last week. The Panthers, the Region 8 champions, have restricted eight of their 11 previous opponents to one touchdown or fewer, including three shutout wins. Their lone loss was a 13-10 defeat to Class 6A Cullman in a regular-season opener Aug. 19.
Friday’s contest will be the first meeting between Mars Hill Bible and Geraldine.
Jaxon Colvin rushed for two touchdowns, while tallying 10 tackles and an interception on defense, as Geraldine upset fifth-ranked Winfield 24-8 at Estes Hudson Stadium last Friday night.
Colvin was 6 of 11 passing for 89 yards, while adding 51 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Carlos Mann rushed for 106 yards with a touchdown, with three catches for 52 yards and seven tackles. Kobe Hill recorded 12 tackles, River Walling contributed 10 tackles and Mauricio Calderon added 8 tackles with an interception. Caleb Hall chipped in seven tackles, including three sacks, and Joseph Garcia finished with six tackles (two sacks).
Fyffe at Winston County —
The Big Red Machine rolls into Double Springs for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Winston County Yellow Jackets at Malcolm Blake Stadium on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets, the No. 3 seed from Region 5, are coming off a 50-14 victory against Cleveland in last week’s playoff opener. With a 7-4 record, Winston averages 31 points per game while allowing 19 per game.
No. 1 Fyffe defeated Winston 34-21 in the third round of the state postseason in the one previous meeting between the two programs in 1986.
Undefeated Fyffe (11-0) cruised to a 55-8 victory against Red Bay at Paul Benefield Stadium last Friday night. Logan Anderson ran for 161 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, Brodie Hicks carried nine times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and Bryce Totherow ran for two scores on 15 yards rushing from five attempts.
The Red Devils accumulated 362 yards of offense to Red Bay’s 133.
Valley Head at Marion County —
For the first time since 2006, Valley Head has advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. The No. 8 Tigers duel with the Marion County Red Raiders at Bill Rayburn Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
In last week’s 61-20 victory against Phillips in 1A’s first round, Eian Bain finished with 237 yards rushing on 15 carries to break DeKalb County’s single-season rushing yards record. Bain brought his season total to 2,665 yards to pass Valley Head alumnus Tylor Harrison’s 2,663 yards in 2005.
The Tigers, the Region 7 champions, improved their record to 10-1 after rolling to a 42-6 halftime advantage and totaling 451 yards of offense.
Marion holds a 1-0 series record against Valley Head. In 1972, the Red Raiders won 38-21 in the 1A state championship game in Fort Payne.
This season, the Red Raiders (8-3) are the No. 3 seed from Region 5. They downed Ragland 59-22 in last week’s opening round. Marion averages 39 points per contest and allows an average of 21 points per game.
Sylvania at Madison Academy —
Sylvania competes in the second round of the state postseason for the first time in five seasons with a visit to No. 10 Madison Academy at Bill Washington Stadium in Madison at 7 Friday night.
The 8-3 Rams racked up 355 yards rushing behind 217 yards and four touchdowns from running back Braiden Thomas, while Aiden Parham added 138 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 35-6 win against Fayette County in last Friday’s opening round of the 3A playoffs.
Thomas scored on runs of 51 yards and 42 yards to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
Madison Academy, the Region 7 champion, downed Phil Campbell 49-28 in the first round of the postseason last Friday night. The Mustangs improved to 9-2 with the win.
The Mustangs average 48 points per game while surrendering 16 points per game. They maintain a 2-0 advantage in the series against Sylvania, winning 35-6 in the previous meeting in 2011.
Contributors to this report included: Times-Journal staff writer Cori Simmons, Times-Journal correspondent Will Gaines, Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter and the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
