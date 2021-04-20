The pitching trio of Dalton Gray, Macks Bishop and Eli Kirby teamed up to deliver a one-hit, shutout performance as the Fort Payne Wildcats run-ruled the Crossville Lions 10-0 in five innings at Fort Payne High School on Monday.
In the start, Gray threw one inning, allowing no hits while walking one and striking out one. Bishop tossed three innings with two strikeouts and no walks while giving up one hit, and Kirby closed with a three-strikeout inning with no hits or walks.
J.D. Blalock hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first inning that plated two runs and put the Wildcats (17-14) ahead 2-0. Later in the frame, Sawyer Burt launched a sacrifice fly to left field that drove in Cooper Harcrow from third base, making it 3-0.
Fort Payne pushed across three additional runs in the third inning. Blalock scored on an error, and Harcrow later scored on a passed ball with Brody Gifford reaching home on the same pitch.
Ricky Adame singled to center field, plating Gifford for the game-ending run in the bottom of the fifth.
Blalock finished with two RBIs on two hits and scored two runs, and Harcrow and Gifford each accounted for two runs.
Trace Allen took the loss on the mound for the Lions. He surrendered six hits while tossing four strikeouts and walking three batters.
