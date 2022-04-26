Crossville golfer Kilgo signs with Snead State

Three years ago, Sara Kilgo had no prior golfing experience.
This fall, the Crossville High School senior will join the collegiate ranks in the sport.
Kilgo signed a national letter of intent with Snead State Community College during a signing ceremony with family, teammates and coaches at Crossville High School on Friday afternoon.
“I was determined to sign with a college and do what I love best,” Kilgo said.
Kilgo became the first collegiate signee for the Crossville golf program since Haley Stephens in 2018. She also became the first signee under third-year head coach Lana Smith and husband Danny Smith.
Kilgo’s high school golfing career began simply with Lana Smith stopping her in the Crossville hallway and asking if she’d be interested in playing golf.
Willing to try something new, Kilgo accepted the invitation and began working on learning fundamentals and sculpting her game.
Kilgo and Crossville competed in just one tournament in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring sports season.
This year, Kilgo started taking golf lessons from Snead State women’s head coach Shane Marshall and her game sharpened even more, she said.
Kilgo’s signing came on the heels of the Crossville girls golf team winning the 2022 DeKalb County Girls Golf Tournament with a score of 360 at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden. Kilgo shot a 112 and was named to the All-DeKalb County Team. She was joined by fellow senior Shawna Lowery and freshman Velvie Smith, who was the tournament’s low medalist with a 103.
“I had a gut feeling that we were going to win it again,” Kilgo said of the Lions’ latest DCT victory. “I know I’ve improved and I felt like we’d all improved.”
Kilgo said she was also considering Northeast Alabama Community College as a collegiate destination. As for her career interests, Kilgo said she plans to major in business and possibly transfer to Jacksonville State University to complete her degree.
Seeing Kilgo continue her education and golf career has the Smiths feeling happy about her work ethic paying off.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Lana Smith said. “We took her under our wings and pushed her and she did whatever we asked of her and went with it.”
