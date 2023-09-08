Wildcats overwhelm Jaguars in Class 6A Region 8 opener

With Fort Payne’s offense as explosive and its defense as swarming as it was, the final result was inevitable.
Dax Varnadore tossed touchdown passes to four different receivers, Connor Kinsley collected two interceptions and a fumble and the Wildcats romped past the Mae Jemison Jaguars 61-13, winning their AHSAA Class 6A Region 8 debut at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night.
“It’s not going to be this way every week,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “And you wonder when it is a more difficult challenge, how are we going to react when we’re not going up and down the field? We did get that against Oxford in the jamboree. We were challenged very much that night and I think that helped us.”
Fort Payne (2-1, 1-0 6A Region 8) broke the 50-point scoring barrier for a third straight game with its season-high 61 points. The Wildcats beat Etowah 54-27 last week and lost to Scottsboro 56-51 in Week 0.
Varnadore, who leads AHSAA Class 1A-7A programs in yards passing (795 yards), tossed touchdown passes to four different receivers across the first half, as the Wildcats’ defense remained stout all the way to a 38-7 halftime advantage.
“Offensive balance continues to be our goal each week,” Elmore said. “Real offensive balance is all six guys on the field — counting the quarterback — being a weapon. Right now we’re doing a good job of spreading the ball around and all five guys are touching it.
“...More importantly, they’re all blocking for each other down field and that’s when you know that you have something special going the right way. Those guys aren’t just worried about catching it themselves, they’re worried about blocking for their teammate down field.”
Conner Hughes drilled a 29-yard field goal and Kaden Dubose got on the receiving end of a screen pass from Varnadore for a 55-yard score to cap the first quarter with a 14-0 Fort Payne lead. Varnadore connected with Nolan Fowler on a screen pass to the left side for a 15-yard TD to extend the lead to 17-0.
The Jaguars (1-2, 0-1) reached the end zone with 9:24 remaining in the half, courtesy of a Darreon Taylor 60-yard scoring run.
Fort Payne’s Bennett Blanks plunged for a 3-yard TD with 5:50 to play in the half, before Varnadore delivered an over-the-shoulder pass to Ryker Shankles for a 14-yard scoring strike to make it 31-7 with 1:33 remaining.
Kinsley picked off a pass and set up the Wildcats for one more touchdown before the break. Varnadore hit Blake Griggs with a quick pass across the middle and Griggs raced 19 yards for the score.
“We thought it was going to be a big challenge to slow (the Jaguars) down — and it was at times — but I was proud of our defense,” Elmore said. “We were outsized a lot. We had trouble tackling them early, but we kept going and made some big tackles and physically started to wear them down with our depth.”
In the second half, Dubose scored his second TD on a 3-yard run at the 8:26 mark of the third period, before a Kinsley interception led to a Carter Blalock 1-yard scoring run to push the lead to 52-7 midway through the quarter.
Kinsley recovered a fumble at the Jaguars’ 42-yard line on Jemison’s ensuing drive and Fort Payne’s defense pounced on a loose ball in the end zone for a safety with 2:25 remaining in the third.
Kaiden Adams rushed for a 14-yard score for the Wildcats’ final points with 8:25 left in regulation, ahead of Jemison’s Tavarian Moore-Langford scoring on a 1-yard run with 3:15 to play. Levi Crow blocked the following extra-point kick attempt.
The Wildcats visit Gadsden City next Friday night.
