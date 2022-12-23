A segment of the third quarter allowed top-seeded Plainview to gain separation against No. 2-seeded Ider in the Sand Mountain Tournament’s varsity girls championship game.
A fourth-quarter run put the game out of reach.
Sawyer Hulgan scored 16 points en route to claiming tournament MVP honors, as the Bears defeated the Hornets 58-45 to win their first SMT title since 2016, at Section High School on Thursday night.
“We have a great group of kids,” Plainview head coach Luke Griggs said. “Love them like they’re my own daughters. They’re great teammates, they help each other succeed and work together well.”
The championship victory was Plainview’s third overall and first under the guidance of Griggs. The Bears won their first SMT championship in 2003.
“I thought we had some good looks throughout the night. The shots just didn’t fall for us,” Hornets head coach Jamie Pruett said. “Not making any excuses, but I feel like playing a tough game like we did last night [against Pisgah] had something to do with it.
“...I felt like we battled the whole game. I felt like we laid it on the line every night this week.”
In Thursday’s SMT final, Hulgan sank four 3-point baskets, Kami Sanders scored 15 points, Lauren Jimmerson added 14 points and Saydi Jackson eight points for the Bears, who turned a 30-28 halftime deficit into a 42-31 advantage with 2:39 left in the third period.
Hulgan drained a 3, then Sanders scored a layup off a steal and split a pair of free throws, before Pruett drew a technical foul with 2:39 on the clock in the third quarter.
Carley Schlageter drew a foul while attempting a 3-pointer and made 2 of 3 ensuing foul shots to pull Ider within 42-33 entering the final period.
“Ider’s a well-coached team, one of the favorites to win in (Class) 2A,” Griggs said.
KK Wilborn hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 7:48 to play in regulation before Ider went scoreless for the next 2:20. Meanwhile, Sanders and Jimmerson each sank two free throws and Sanders scored a layup off an inbounds pass with 5:39 remaining to give Plainview a 48-36 lead.
Makinley Traylor, who finished with a game-high 28 points, made a 3 and scored a layup off a steal to bring the Hornets within 48-41 at the 4:50 mark, as close as they came to the lead the rest of the way.
“(The Bears) are tough to guard,” Pruett said. “They have so many scorers.”
Traylor compiled five 3-pointers, three in the opening period, including a buzzer-beater that propelled the Hornets into a 20-16 lead. She added a fast-break layup off a steal with 5:18 to go in the half to give the Hornets a 22-16 lead, leading to a Plainview timeout. She drilled another 3-pointer to make it a seven-point lead, before Kennzie Smith hit a 3 from the wing a minute later to extend it to an eight-point advantage with 3:10 to play in the half.
In an uncharacteristic shooting night for both sides, Ider shot 7 for 18 from the foul line, while Plainview was 11 for 18.
“We started out with some jitters, but we settled down and played well,” Griggs said. “At halftime, we talked about what we were supposed to do and we did a better job in the second half.”
2022 Sand Mountain Tournament All-Tournament Team
Plainview: Sawyer Hulgan (MVP), Lauren Jimmerson, Kami Sanders
Ider: Makinley Traylor, Kennzie Smith
Fyffe: Emma Twilley
Geraldine: Kaleigh Butler
Crossville: Briseyda Gonzalez
Pisgah: Kallie Tinker
Sylvania: Leianna Currie
Section: Taegan Whitmire
North Sand Mountain: Kayden Reyes
