Plainview boys finish runners-up at First State Bank Shootout

Tristian Willingham had 16 points and Cole Millican added 13 points in the Plainview boys’ 63-47 loss against Arab in the championship round of the First State Bank Shootout at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday.
The Bears (12-3) finished tournament runners-up following a 2-1 run.
Arab took a 29-24 lead at the half and outscored Plainview 34-23 in the second half.
Plainview advanced to the final after knocking off Guntersville 83-70 in the semifinal round of the winners’ bracket.
Millican led the Bears with 37 points, including five 3-pointers, with seven assists and six rebounds. Luke Smith scored 17 points, Grant Sanders added 15 points on five made 3-pointers and Willingham had 13 points.
The Bears shot 51 percent from 3-point range (16 of 31) and finished the night shooting 50 percent from the field (30 of 60).
Plainview led 63-58 to start the fourth and outscored Guntersville 20-12 in the final period.
