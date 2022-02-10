Quick Hits: Hall of Fame expanding scholarship program

The Dekalb County Sports Hall of Fame will be expanding its student scholarship program for this school year.
The organization will be adding two additional scholarships for a total of four, increasing the values from $1,000-plus to $1,500-plus.
The scholarships are funded by the HOF board members, HOF alumni with special assistance from Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter.
Any student-athlete senior in Dekalb County is eligible for the scholarship. They must be nominated by their school to be considered.
Since beginning the program two years ago, the HOF has awarded $8,000 in scholarship money to Dekalb County student-athletes.
