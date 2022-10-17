Anahi Barboza’s fifth-place individual finish helped the Fort Payne varsity girls place fourth, and Isabel Reyes clocked in eighth individually to pace the JV girls to a runner-up outing at the 31st-annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday.

Pablo Rodriguez placed 23rd overall for the Fort Payne varsity boys, who were seventh in the team standings.

