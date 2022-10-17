Anahi Barboza’s fifth-place individual finish helped the Fort Payne varsity girls place fourth, and Isabel Reyes clocked in eighth individually to pace the JV girls to a runner-up outing at the 31st-annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday.
Pablo Rodriguez placed 23rd overall for the Fort Payne varsity boys, who were seventh in the team standings.
Mountain Brook swept each division as the top team of the meet.
Here’s a look at how Fort Payne runners fared at Hewitt-Trussville High School this weekend:
Anahi Barboza, fifth, 19:30.75
Kyndal Hughes, 20th, 20:50.72
Madison Wright, 33rd, 21:22.48
Abigail Vega, 36th, 21:32.44
Arianna Ignacio, 37th, 21:37.49
Ava Kate Jett, 47th, 22:30.94
Reese McCurdy, 52nd, 22:54.53
Sara Boatwright, 59th, 23:13.97
Ruthie Jones, 61st, 23:26.82
Pablo Rodriguez, 23rd, 17:33.00
Samuel Moses, 36th, 17:49.69
Tyler Anthony, 51st, 18:26.71
Daniel Deleon, 68th, 19:29.10
Lane Pilotte, 88th, 20:24.95
Isabel Reyes, eighth, 23:00.20
Kailey Cameron, 16th, 24:04.60
Michelle Belman, 20th, 24:36.41
Sandra Sebastian, 23rd, 24:47.12
Josselyn Vega, 30th, 25:19.50
Libby Tallent, 39th, 25:15.46
Franklin Jeronimo, 58th, 22:00.97
Logan Bryant, 72nd, 23:18.04
Orlando Valdez, 75th, 23:29.20
John Hernandez, 78th, 23:41.75
