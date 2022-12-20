Sylvania, Geraldine and Plainview all had players on the 2022 Class 3A-Region 6 All-Region Football Team this week.

Sylvania senior running back Braiden Thomas was selected as Region 6’s Offensive Player of the Year by region coaches. Senior Brant Kittle and juniors Ashdon Cooley, Leo Kirby and Ky Shankles also earned all-region acclaim for the Rams, along with sophomores Josh Scott and Aiden Parham, and freshman Travis Owens. Sylvania players earning honorable mention included: juniors Aspen Cooley, Jaxon Smith and Jonah Gurley, sophomore Will Gant and freshman Conner Andrade.

