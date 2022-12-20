Sylvania, Geraldine and Plainview all had players on the 2022 Class 3A-Region 6 All-Region Football Team this week.
Sylvania senior running back Braiden Thomas was selected as Region 6’s Offensive Player of the Year by region coaches. Senior Brant Kittle and juniors Ashdon Cooley, Leo Kirby and Ky Shankles also earned all-region acclaim for the Rams, along with sophomores Josh Scott and Aiden Parham, and freshman Travis Owens. Sylvania players earning honorable mention included: juniors Aspen Cooley, Jaxon Smith and Jonah Gurley, sophomore Will Gant and freshman Conner Andrade.
For Geraldine, senior Caleb Hall received all-region honors, along with junior teammates Carlos Mann, Jaxon Colvin, Kobe Hill and Jayse Cook. Sophomore Joe Garcia also earned all-region honors. Geraldine honorable mentions included: seniors Drew Freeman and Cody Satterfield, juniors Austyn Banks and Mauricio Calderon and sophomore Collin Willis.
For Plainview, seniors Levi Brown, Sam Crowell and Dylan McCullough garnered all-region acclaim. The Bears’ honorable mention included: seniors Andrew Hall, Andrew Mays, Corey Killian, Grant Martin and Brayden York.
Piedmont’s Steve Smith was voted Region 6’s Coach of the Year and senior quarterback Jack Hayes was selected as Player of the Year. Piedmont senior linebacker Brody Epps was named Defensive Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.