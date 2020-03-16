PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Geraldine’s Mayfield makes all-star roster

The North-South all-star teams were assembled Monday for the fourth-annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races, as part of North-South All-Star Week on July 13-17.
Geraldine junior Collin Mayfield, who won the 3A state cross country championship last clocking 16:16.50 in the 3.1-mile race, was among the North boys all-stars.
Mayfield was joined by Walker Cole of Oak Mountain and Jake Moore of White Plains on the North boys all-star team.Cole was second in Class 7A with a time of 15:24.35 and Moore was second in Class 4A, crossing the finish line in 16:02.51.
The two 10-member teams, comprised of 2021 rising seniors were announced by Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
The volleyball all-star teams have already been released. The remaining all-star teams will be announced at a later date.
Coaches for the all-star cross country squads include: (North girls) Sandra Lunch, Florence; (North boys) John Moore, White Plains; Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook, administrative coach for both teams; (South girls) Hollis Johnson, Montgomery Catholic; (South boys) Cliff Carter, Providence Christian; Ron Peters, Smiths Station, administrative coach for both teams.
The runners for the North girls that had the best state meet finishes last season are: Yarahy Marcelino of West Morgan, Camilla Chambers of Holly Pond and Beth Ann Tucker of Springville. Marcelino and Chambers finished second in Class 4A and 3A, respectively, and Tucker took third place in Class 5A.
The North-South Cross Country races will be held at the Auburn University-Montgomery cross country course Wednesday, July 15. The South girls won last year’s race 19-36 and now own a 2-1 edge in the North-South series. The North boys upped their lead to 2-1 with a one-point 27-28 win against the South last year.
