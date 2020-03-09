Fort Payne girls open season with Cullman Invitational win

The Fort Payne girls track and field team started the spring season in the best way Saturday, winning the Cullman Invitational.
Competing against Class 1A-7A, the Fort Payne girls topped the event comprised of 21 teams.
Madi Wallace led the Wildcats with first-place finishes in the long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
She also ran on the 4x400-meter relay team, which finished second.
Anahi Barboza won the 800-meter run and placed second in the 1600-meter run.
Madisyn Hill had second-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles and 100-meter hurdles.
Mollie Sanderson placed second in the 400-meter dash and was fourth in the 800-meter run.
Andrea Bailey was fourth in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 400-meter dash.
The Fort Payne girls' 4x800-meter relay team placed second and the 4x100-meter relay team was third.
On the boys' side, Darwin Camp won the 100-meter dash. Matthew Shaddix was fourth in the event and Donald Winchester was fifth.
The Fort Payne boys' 4x100-meter relay team had a third-place finish.
