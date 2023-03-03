The state championship round has been good for the Plainview boys through the years, the biggest stage proving to not be too big for the cool-headed, seasoned Bears.
Midfield beating Plainview in the 2017 AHSAA Class 3A state championship game was the only time the Bears had been defeated in the state final under head coach Robi Coker’s guidance.
In Friday’s 3A state final rematch, the Bears’ fifth title game appearance in seven years, it took a grind-it-out effort.
Luke Smith scored a game-high 18 points with nine rebounds in a tournament MVP effort and the third-ranked Bears held on to beat the second-ranked Patriots 40-37 in the AHSAA Class 3A state championship game at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Friday afternoon.
“This group has been resilient,” Coker said after the game. “We kind of pick and chose when to press. Shannon Jones is too good of a player for us to press and be efficient.”
Plainview (31-6) defended its 2022 state championship with the win, as Landon White finished with seven points and five rebounds and Levi Brown and Jonah Williams chipped in seven points apiece.
De’Marreon Baldwin tallied 17 points and nine rebounds for the Patriots (26-5). Jones had 11 points and Dalvin Dawson contributed five points.
Leading 32-31 inside 3 minutes remaining in regulation, the Bears found some space when Smith dished to an open Brown in the left corner for a 3-pointer with 2:17 left to make it a four-point contest. White blocked a shot, leading to a Midfield turnover before the Patriots turned over the ball again and fouled Haymon with 41.4 left. Haymon made the first of a 1-and-1 free-throw shooting situation to make it 36-31, before Baldwin scored a layup to end Midfield’s scoring drought.
Williams hit two free throws with 30.7 left and another pair with 1.1 left to give Plainview a 40-37 edge and the winning margin.
The opening half was dominated by halfcourt offenses, a lot of ball movement and drives to the basket, with the majority of plays stemming from high-percentage shot opportunities.
De’Arius Hill sank a jump shot with 4 seconds remaining to help lift Midfield into a 20-16 halftime advantage.
Brown assisted Smith with a straightaway 3-pointer to pull the Bears within 20-19 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter.
Armonie Franklin scored a putback to give the Patriots a 22-19 lead with 5 minutes to play, before White scored a layup and Smith’s layup with 3:50 to play pulled Plainview ahead 23-22 and a 3-pointer from the wing seconds later made it 26-22 ahead of a media timeout at the 3:11 mark of the quarter.
“We threw the ball to Luke Smith,” Coker said of the Bears’ third-quarter game-changing plays. “His (shooting) stroke hasn’t been up to his expectations. He shot a lot this week. We found the hot hand and these guys kept feeding him.”
Baldwin made a layup with 38 seconds left in the third to help Midfield close the scoring gap to 28-26 by the end of the period.
All-tournament team: De’Marreon Baldwin (Midfield), Shannon Jones (Midfield), Landon White (Plainview), Jonathan Finch (Sumter Central), Robert Simpson (Hillcrest Evergreen) and Luke Smith (Plainview).
