Crossville loses to Southeastern

Crossville’s Steven Juan looks for an opening during Friday night’s game against Southeastern.

 Shannon J. Allen | Sand Mountain Reporter

Class 2A Southeastern remained unbeaten by spoiling Crossville’s homecoming game, rolling past the Lions 48-20 on Friday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium.

The Mustangs (5-0) set the tone for the night when Ben Hall returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. It was the first of Hall’s three touchdowns. The junior receiver/defensive back caught five TD passes in a 57-53 triumph over Holly Pond on Sept. 16.

