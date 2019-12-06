AUBURN — In the end, nobody could touch the Fyffe Red Devils.
Zach Pyron rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns and made a key defensive play that led to another score, earning MVP honors as Fyffe dominated Reeltown 56-7 in the Class 2A state championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Friday night.
“It’s awesome,” Pyron said. “I couldn’t do this without [Jesus] Christ and these guys around me. They are special and some great players. I’m blessed to be on this team with this coach.”
The Red Devils unloaded four first-quarter scores and cruised to their second straight state championship, finishing the season 15-0. It was their fifth time in 6 years competing in the AHSAA Super 7 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019).
“I can’t understand it yet. It’s unbelievable,” Fyffe coach Paul Benefield said. “So many things can happen during the season. [We had] no major injury, which is such a miracle. Our strength and conditioning program helps kids get back if they do get hurt.”
Pyron played up to MVP status. The sophomore ran for three scores and threw for another, while adding a sack, a pass breakup and forcing a fumble that led to Fyffe pulling ahead 20-0 with 7:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Pyron broke through the defensive line and tackled Reeltown quarterback Iverson Hooks in the backfield, forcing him to fumble. Ty Bell scooped the ball and scored from 7 yards out.
The championship victory marked the 14th time the Red Devils’ defense had surrendered one touchdown or fewer this season. Fyffe amassed 325 yards of total offense, while limiting the Rebels (13-2) to 51 yards of offense.Fyffe’s starting defense finished the year without surrendering a touchdown.
“I knew our defense was playing really well. We don’t play a lot of fast backs like they have, but our defense was outstanding,” Benefield said.
Fyffe took control from the start, scoring on its opening drive, capped by a 38-yard scoring run by Pyron. Pyron followed it with a 20-yard TD strike to Brody Dalton to make it 14-0 with 8:36 to play in the opening quarter.
After Pyron scored on a 3-yard dive with 40 seconds left in the quarter, Reeltown’s Eric Shaw took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards along the right side to cut it to 28-7.
Fyffe scored two more times before the half. Pyron scored on a 1-yard run and Ike Rowell added a 4-yard scoring run to extend the lead to 42-7.
“We knew Reeltown was explosive on offense and we’d have to be focused to beat them,” Rowell said.
Rowell ran for 121 yards and a TD, with five tackles and a pass breakup for the Red Devils. Kyle Dukes made a sack and accounted for two tackles for loss.
Reeltown’s Hooks threw for 31 yards and Shaw had two catches for 19 yards.
The Red Devils improved to 4-0 when playing in Auburn. Fyffe’s fans traveled well and helped make Jordan-Hare Stadium feel a little more like Long-Ridgeway Stadium.
“It is a great atmosphere to play [at Fyffe] with fans like nowhere else and guys always competing with you,” Fyffe’s Malichi Mize said.
