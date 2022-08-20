Cornerstone dominates Trinity in season opener

Cornerstone Christian Academy kicked off its season with a dominating 48-0 victory over Trinity Christian on Friday night.
The win was a nice start to the season as the Eagles begin their third year competing in the Christian Football Association’s eight-man division.
“I just wanted to see the guys play together and I thought we played together really well,” Cornerstone head coach Jeff Nelson said.
Cornerstone scored on the second play of the game on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Hale to Jack McGullion. Hale then converted the two-point conversion to give the Eagles an 8-0 lead.
With 9:20 remaining in the first quarter Tristian Johnson scored on a 15-yard run. The extra-point attempt failed and the Eagles led 14-0.
On the next drive, the Cornerstone defense forced a safety with 8:25 left in the first to extend the lead to 16-0.
Jess Nelson then scored on a 44-yard run on fourth down to give the Eagles a 22-0 lead.
Trinity Christian then moved into scoring position but the Cornerstone defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs inside their 10-yard line.
The scoring continued in the second quarter as Hale scored on a 31-yard touchdown run. Jess Nelson added the extra point to extend the lead to 29-0.
With 5:08 remaining in the first half Jess Nelson connected with Jake Nelson for a 30-yard completion that set the Eagles up on the one-yard line. Fullback Sam Johnson punched it in on the next play to give Cornerstone a 35-0 lead.
Jess Nelson added another touchdown with 1:12 remaining in the first half on a 37-yard run. The extra-point attempt failed and the first half ended with Cornerstone leading 41-0.
Hale scored the final touchdown of the night on a 74-yard touchdown run. Jess Nelson added the extra point for a 48-0 lead.
The Eagles scored a lot of points in the win but the defense also had a big game in the shutout win. Cornerstone’s defense forced Trinity to turn the ball over on downs six times, forced a safety, recovered a fumble and McGullion had an interception in the third quarter. They also preserved the shutout by holding Trinity out of the end zone as time expired in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense did a great job,” Jeff Nelson said. “Jared Adams is our defensive coordinator and he has done a great job each year of learning more and more about eight-man football. We added some wrinkles tonight and the players did a great job with that. Every time they got in a position to score we stopped them every time.”
