Bain scores 5 TDs, Tigers topple Bison

Eian Bain rushed for four touchdowns and threw another, as Valley Head used the second half to pull away from North Sand Mountain and win 45-33 in Higdon on Friday night.
Bain ran for 196 yards on 33 carries, while completing all three passing attempts for 86 yards with no interceptions.
Hunter Robinson carried nine times for 89 yards with a touchdown that rallied the Tigers (1-0) from a one-score deficit into a 14-13 advantage with 9:22 remaining in the opening half.
The Tigers took the lead for good at 29-27 when Bain rushed for a 13-yard score and added a 2-point conversion run with 4:02 left in the third quarter.
Valley Head finished with 402 yards of offense to 356 for NSM (0-1).
Tigers head coach Charles Hammon welcomes his brother Chris Hammon and the Section Lions to Valley Head for a home opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
