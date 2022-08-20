Bain scores 5 TDs, Tigers topple Bison

Valley Head’s Eian Bain rushes past North Sand Mountain’s Kaden Moore for a first-half touchdown Friday night.

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

Eian Bain rushed for four touchdowns and threw another, as Valley Head used the second half to pull away from North Sand Mountain and win 45-33 in Higdon on Friday night.

Bain ran for 196 yards on 33 carries, while completing all three passing attempts for 86 yards with no interceptions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.