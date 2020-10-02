Rowell’s 5 TDs helps Red Devils oust Bears in region tilt

Ike Rowell rushed for 195 yard and four touchdowns and added another score through the air as the Fyffe Red Devils knocked off Class 3A Region 7 rival Plainview 42-12 in a game of undefeated teams in Rainsville on Friday night.
Rowell scored on runs of 48, 65 and 3 yards in the second quarter to help lift the Red Devils (6-0, 4-0) to a 21-6 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Rowell found Brody Dalton for a 23-yard scoring connection to push Fyffe’s advantage to 28-6.
Rowell added an 8-yard run in the fourth and finished with 19 carries.
The Red Devils finished with 321 yards of total offense (298 rushing). Plainview (5-1, 2-1) had 208 yards of offense (194 rushing).
Jathan Underwood led Plainview’s run game with 79 yards on nine carries, Brody McCurdy scored two touchdowns and finished with 53 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
Fyffe hosts North Sand Mountain on Friday.
Plainview visits Collinsville on Friday.
