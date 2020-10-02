Tigers put together complete victory over Appalachian

VALLEY HEAD — Valley Head picked up its fifth straight win on Friday night with a dominating 49-13 victory over Appalachian.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-0) had a dominating rushing attack led by quarterback Jordan Burt who finished with 228 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the night. The defense also had a strong performance by holding Appalachian to just one score until late in the fourth quarter.
Head coach Heath Vincent feels his team is starting to hit its stride.
“I think that was one of the cleanest games we have played all year,” Vincent said. “We challenged are guys this week. The last two weeks we haven’t been satisfied with our defensive play. We challenged them to play at a higher level and I thought we came out and took care of business against a good team tonight.”
Bryson Morgan got the night started off on the right foot for Valley Head with a six-yard touchdown run for the first score of the night. Noah Hulgan added the extra-point to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
With 3:39 left in the first quarter Burt scored on a 13-yard run. The extra-point failed but the Tigers still led 13-0. Morgan added another score on a 16-yard run and also converted the two-point conversion to make it 21-0 to end the first quarter.
Appalachian got on the board in the second quarter with a 15-yard run from quarterback Chase Payne. Damian Zavala added the extra-point to make it 21-7 with 7:46 remaining in the first half.
Valley Head responded with nice drive that was capped off with a two-yard touchdown run from Burt. Hulgan’s extra-point made it 28-7.
With 3:08 remaining in the first half Eian Bain intercepted Payne and returned it 50-yards for a touchdown with a nasty juke at the 10-yard line to get himself in the end zone. However, the play was called back due to an inadvertent whistle during the play.
Valley Head’s defense stood up the challenge and got the ball back and Burt scored on a 10-yard run to make the halftime score 34-7.
Burt scored his fourth touchdown in the third quarter on a 15-yard run to make it 41-7 and Bain scored on a 20-yard run and converted the two-point conversion after a botched snap to make it 49-7.
Appalachians’ Logan Baswell scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 49-13.
For Valley Head, Morgan finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Bain had 80 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Valley Head will travel to Coosa Christian next week with a chance to wrap up the Class 1A, Region 7 championship. However, Vincent said his team isn’t looking that far ahead.
“With the virus you have to take it one day at a time so we’re just focusing on getting ready to play another talented team,” he says. “They are a tough team to play at home.”
