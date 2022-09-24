Cornerstone falls at 8-Man champion Russell

Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Colby Harrison tossed three touchdown passes to Jack McGullion in the second half of a 32-20 loss against defending Christian Football Association Eight-Man state champion Russell Christian Academy in Meridian, Miss., on Friday night.

The Eagles (3-3, 1-3 CFA Eight-Man) trailed 26-0 at halftime after Russell (6-0, 3-0) erupted with a 20-point scoring outburst in the second quarter.

