Cornerstone falls at 8-Man champion Russell

Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Colby Harrison tossed three touchdown passes to Jack McGullion in the second half of a 32-20 loss against defending Christian Football Association Eight-Man state champion Russell Christian Academy in Meridian, Miss., on Friday night.
The Eagles (3-3, 1-3 CFA Eight-Man) trailed 26-0 at halftime after Russell (6-0, 3-0) erupted with a 20-point scoring outburst in the second quarter.
Harrison found McGullion for a 15-yard touchdown in the third period to cut it to 26-6.
Harrison hit McGullion for a 38-yard catch-and-run score in the fourth. The duo connected for the ensuing 2-point conversion play.
Harrison and McGuillon hooked up for a 21-yard scoring play later in the final quarter.
Cornerstone has an open week before returning to division play at Victory Christian in Columbus, Miss., on Oct. 7.
